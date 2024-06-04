Plateau: Police neutralise two suspected kidnappers

Operatives of the Plateau State Police Command have neutralised two suspected kidnappers and foiled a kidnap attempt in Bokkos Local Government Area of the State.

Spokesperson of the Command, Alfred Alabo, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, made available to newsmen in Jos.

Alabo, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said that the incident occurred on Monday morning.

He said: “Yesterday, at about 5:30am, we received a distress call from a patriotic citizen that some hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers were operating in Fangha area of Daffo District, Bokkos LGA.

“Upon receipt of the tip-off, a team of Policemen and other security agencies swiftly rushed to the scene of the incident where they engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel

“In the process, two of the hoodlums were neutralised, while others escaped with bullet wounds.

“Exhibits recovered from the hoodlums include, one locally fabricated revolver gun loaded with four 7.62mm ammunition, two Phones, one dagger and a knife.”

The police spokesman said that a manhunt had been launched to apprehend the fleeing gang members.