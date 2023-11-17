Kogi 2023: Even Ajaka didn’t win anywhere — Melaye + Video

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 governorship election, Dino Melaye, has said that not even the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Muritala Ajaka, can claim to have won the poll.

The former representative of Kogi West Senatorial District said this in an interview he granted during the week.

READ ALSO:

Gov. Adeleke appoints acting CJ after suspension of incumbent

Police bust syndicates using threat, ESN to extort money from petrified Nigerians

Eve’s Desire: Why women fake orgasms, by Tiwa Says

Melaye, who did not vote during the election, had verbally challenged the outcome of the poll in which he came third behind the winner and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Usman Ododo, and Ajaka.

While Ododo polled 446,237 votes, Ajaka scored 259,052 votes, with Melaye gathering a paltry 46,362 votes.

He told his interviewer: “Even Muri Ajaka did not win or win anywhere.

“That’s rubbish.

“They just allocated votes to him.”