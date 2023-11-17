Eve’s Desire: Why women fake orgasms, by Tiwa Says

Orgasms are wonderful. I personally feel that they are a gift to mankind. Not only do they have several health benefits, they also help couples to bond in relationships. Why then would one want to fake one as against actually having one? Having an orgasm is supposed to be simple, but that is not the case if some people have to fake it. It all comes down to communication. It is important to note that most people have their partner’s feelings in mind when they fake orgasm.

They want their partner to think they enjoyed the experience. So their partner doesn’t feel inadequate.

It is said that women mostly are guilty of faking orgasms because a man’s orgasm is tied to his ejaculation. Most of the time for a man, faking orgasm may be more challenging.

Women fake orgasms for a variety of reasons. Understanding these reasons can shed light on the complexities of female sexuality and communication in intimate relationships. Faking an orgasm is a personal decision. It may be influenced by a combination of internal and external factors though.

One reason that keeps topping the list is the desire to please their partner. A lot of women feel pressure to perform and to meet their partner’s expectations. They may believe that faking an orgasm is a way to avoid disappointing them. This pressure may stem from societal expectations of female sexuality, as well as the belief that a woman’s sexual satisfaction is secondary to her partner’s.

Another important factor to consider is the lack of understanding and communication about female pleasure. Many women may fake orgasms because they feel that their partners do not understand their needs and desires, and that it is easier to pretend to orgasm than to have difficult conversations about their sexual satisfaction. This lack of communication can lead to a cycle of dissatisfaction and frustration as women may feel unable to express their true desires and needs in the bedroom.

Some women fake orgasms as a way to end sexual encounters that are unsatisfying or uncomfortable. They may feel pressured to climax quickly or may simply want to avoid prolonging an experience that is not pleasurable for them. In this instance, faking an orgasm can be a form of self-preservation, allowing women to avoid discomfort or disappointment in the moment.

It is important to consider the role of performance anxiety in faking orgasms. Some women feel a sense of pressure to orgasm, whether it is from their partner or their own internal expectations. This pressure can lead to feelings of inadequacy and the belief that faking an orgasm is the only way to meet these expectations. In this way, faking an orgasm can be a coping mechanism for the anxiety and self-doubt that may accompany sexual experiences.

Some couples feel that there is a proper sequence for orgasm, with the woman climaxing first. So a woman may fake her orgasm to follow this sequence, even if she feels she will actually reach orgasm with a little more time.

Experts have also found that some women fake orgasm because it makes them more aroused, leading to greater sexual satisfaction. Interestingly, a small but significant portion of women faked an orgasm to gain control over their partners

It is essential to recognise the impact of cultural and societal attitudes towards female sexuality. Women may fake orgasms because they have internalised the idea that their pleasure is less important than their partner’s, or that they should prioritise their partner’s satisfaction over their own. These attitudes can be deeply ingrained and may influence women to engage in behaviours that do not align with their true desires and needs.

Many couples think of orgasm as a goal to be achieved by the end of sex. And that if orgasm doesn’t occur, they have failed in some way. But orgasm is a complex process that may not happen all the time. Focusing instead on the intimacy shared rather than a big climax can make sex more fulfilling for both partners. And if one partner does not reach orgasm regularly, it may be an opportunity for couples to discuss what pleases them or experiment with new sexual activities.

It is also noteworthy that faking orgasms can have negative repercussions for both the individual and their relationship. In the short term, it can lead to feelings of dishonesty and disconnection, as well as a lack of fulfillment and satisfaction. In the long term, it can contribute to a lack of trust and intimacy, as well as a perpetuation of unspoken dissatisfaction. It can also hinder the development of open and honest communication about sexual desires and needs, leading to a cycle of misunderstanding and unmet expectations.

If fake orgasms are a routine part of a couple’s routine, resentment can grow. When a person fakes an orgasm, their partner may have misconceptions about the interaction. If a woman pretends to moan even if she is not satisfied, her husband might repeat those same movements in the future with the belief that he is actually pleasing his wife. Over time, these misunderstandings can cause sex to feel like a chore. Actively communicating before, during and after sex can help ensure that partners are getting their needs met.

In conclusion, the reasons why women fake orgasms are complex and multifaceted. Whether it is to please their partner, to avoid uncomfortable conversations or to cope with performance anxiety, the decision to fake an orgasm reflects the intricate dynamics of female sexuality and intimate relationships. It is important to acknowledge the impact of societal attitudes towards female pleasure as well as the need for open and honest communication about sexual satisfaction. By understanding these factors, we can work towards creating environments that prioritise mutual pleasure, respect and fulfillment in intimate relationships.

