NANS plans nationwide protest over Power, Fuel crisis

The National Association of Nigerian Students said it will mobilise students to embark on a nationwide protest following the twin problems of epileptic power supply and scarcity of petrol currently facing the populace.

NANS made this known in a statement endorsed by its Senate President, Comrade Akinteye Afeez, and its zonal coordinators.

The zonal coordinators include; Comrade Bilal Lawal Kurfi, Coordinator Zone A (Northwest), Comrade Daniel Friday Egga, Coordinator Zone C (North Central), Comrade Alao John, Southwest Zone D Coordinator of NANS, Comr. Chidi Nzekwe, Southeast Zone F Coordinator and Comrade Bappa Hassan, Coordinator Zone E (North East).

The statement partly read, “In response to the dire circumstances inflicted upon Nigerian students by the ongoing fuel scarcity and electricity crisis, we are mobilizing for a nationwide protest.

“Our primary objective is to demand the removal of key officials whom we hold accountable for exacerbating these issues.

Also Read:

“We are calling for the immediate removal of Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), and Honorable Adebayo Adelabu, the Minister for Power.

“It is evident to us that their leadership has contributed to the mismanagement and mishandling of vital energy resources, plunging the nation into turmoil.

“To amplify our message and ensure widespread participation, we have strategically organized the protest to take place across various zones of the country.

“Each zone will host its demonstration at designated locations to maximize visibility and impact.”

The association listed roads where its members would converge to include Abuja Junction along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, Airport Road in Abuja, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Onitsha-Asaba Head Bridge and Wuntin Dada along the Bauchi-Jos Road.

“It is a collective stand against the systemic failures and neglect that have perpetuated the cycle of hardship and suffering among the populace.

“We firmly believe that the removal of Mele Kyari and Honorable Adelabu is essential to address the root causes of the fuel scarcity and electricity crisis. We demand accountability, transparency, and decisive action from the government to alleviate the plight of the Nigeria students.

“As students united in our resolve, we urge all Nigerians to join us in this protest and stand together in the fight for a brighter future for all,” the statement added.