Police bust syndicates using threat, ESN to extort money from petrified Nigerians

Juliana Francis

The Nigeria Police Force has smashed two deadly syndicates which specialised in extorting money from members of the public via deadly threats and pretending to be members of the dreaded Eastern Security Network, the armed wing of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra.

It was gathered that the police in Ozubulu and Umunze in Anambra State smashed these two deadly syndicates.

The spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, said that at Umunze, headquarters of Orumba South Local Government Area, two suspects were nabbed after a thorough investigation.

Ikenga said: “The suspects had sent text messages to their victim identifying themselves as members of ESN and demanding that he paid them a huge sum or else he and his daughter would be kidnapped and killed.

“Both suspects are now cooling their feet in detention and will be arraigned in court soon.”

In a similar development, the police at Ozubulu, headquarters of Ekwusigo LGA arrested one male suspect who used two different lines to issue deadly threats to a businessman.

Ikenga said: “He claimed to be an ESN Commander and ordered his victim to pay up or be killed.

“A meticulous investigation employing technology and human assets led detectives to his hideout where he was arrested and both sims recovered.

“He was taken into custody and is to be arraigned in court.”

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has commended the Divisional Police Officers of both Divisions for their diligence and painstaking efforts, which led to unravelling the identities of the crime suspects and apprehending them.

Adeoye assured members of the public that the Command Headquarters will continue to motivate its personnel across the state for optimum performance.