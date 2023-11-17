Gov. Adeleke appoints acting CJ after suspension of incumbent

Governor Ademola Adeleke has appointed Justice Olayinka David Afolabi as the acting Chief Judge of Osun State.

The appointment, which is with immediate effect, was contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Osogbo.

The statement, signed by the spokesperson of the Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, said the appointment of Afolabi followed the approval of the resolution of the Osun State House of Assembly.

It also came after Adeleke approved the suspension of the substantive Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Ojo.

The suspension of Ojo was also disclosed in a statement by Rasheed on Thursday.

The Governor gave the approval for the suspension despite an order of the National Industrial Court restraining him from removing or interfering with the judiciary.

The statement stated that the Governor approved the resolution of the House of Assembly asking the Chief Judge to step aside over the allegation of misconduct.

It said: “The Executive Governor of Osun State, Governor Ademola Adeleke, has approved the resolution of the Osun State House of Assembly asking the Osun State Chief Judge, Adepele Ojo, to step aside, pending investigation of allegations of misconduct, abuse of power, corruption, and disregard for rule of law against her by the House of Assembly.”