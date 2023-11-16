‘Light Up Nigeria’: NDPHC targets 97% availability, instals  585MW 

By Tajudeen Balogun

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Limited “Light Up Nigeria” initiative’s ultimate goal is to achieve over 97 percent “availability” in the country.

The implementation of the programme is to leverage on the company’s generation assets.

This is to deliver reliable supply to eligible customers, Discos, third party projects developers that aggregate load and reliable supply to bulk customers.

Chiedu Ugbo, Managing Director/CEO of the company disclosed this at a Media parley on “Light Up Nigeria” held in Lagos.

To underscore the significance of the new move, Ugbo pointed out that the initiative is led by the NDPHC Chairman and Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

The approach of the initiative Ugbo stated was to focus more on sale to bulk purchasers and developers that aggregate load due to the volume of power that can be sold on each such project to the proper payment security being in place.

Ugbo stated: “The initiative offers a sure path to being able to sell a significant part of NDPHC ‘s commercial stranded capacity to light up businesses and homes”.

Despite being hindered by huge debts ranging between N150 and N180 billion, NDPHC boss told Energy Editors and Senior Energy Correspondent that through Power Purchase Agreement, PPA, a total of about 250MW of power transactions have been signed since the inception of the scheme.

In all, there are 12 off takers in different cities across the country. Out of the figure, Ugbo confirmed that six were live; two are yet to reach COD while four target COD in the first quarter of 2024.

Ugbo disclosed that NDPHC has engaged with the 12 Nigerian Discos, especially on the move to sell the current capacity available and more.

On a drive to explore opportunities to work with the State governments, Ugbo affirmed that NDPHC had harnessed its distribution investments – leveraging on the recent Constitutional amendment and new Electricity Act – which opens all sub sectors of power to States and other investors.

“To effectively resolve the challenges to power plants, operations and increase electricity supply to homes and businesses, NDPHC’s “Light Up Nigeria” initiative is to explore not only the opportunities under the eligible bilateral power sale collaboration with Discos and other bulk purchasers under trading arrangements that will ensure the investment is mobilised for end-to-end solutions that will guarantee electricity is delivered to customers and NDPHC paid for the electricity generated”, Ugbo related.

Still on resolving challenges, Ugbo mentioned NDPHC transmission projects. He revealed that presently, there are 121 transmission projects in all. Out of the number, there are 50 330KV substations; Expansion of existing TCN substations, 36; 132KV substations, 25 among others.

On distribution projects, Ugbo listed among others: 374 projects, of which there are 33 of 11KV substations, with 4,195MVA capacity, and distribution transformers.

Ugbo established that NDPHC needed urgent private capital mobilisation as well as exploring independent transmission projects and intensifying bilateral contacts/franchising with “mile solutions”.

In total, NDPHC, Ugbo indicated, has installed 585 MW capacity at site ambient temperature 4000MW.

In spite of the company’s steady prosperity, NDPHC is still faced with constraints.

The limitations according to Ugbo include: inadequate T&D grid capacity to evaluate power generated from the power plants; lack of sufficient volumes of gas to guarantee generation up to TCN allocated evacuation capacity of 975MW; Gas suppliers desire of higher tariff beyond industry approved benchmark – ($2.50v$2.18).

Other constraints include: low invoice payment for energy generated in the grid, huge indebtedness and risk mis-match.

Also speaking on the setbacks being suffered by NDPHC, Ifeoluwa Oyedele , the Company’s Executive Director, (Networks) mentioned theft of materials, vandalisation of facilities, community disputes, as well as long and persistent litigations from the host individuals and communities.

Ugbo was joined at the Media parley by other members of NDPHC management. They are: Babayo Shehu, Executive Director (Finance and Accounts); Nkechiyelu Mba, Executive Director (Corporate Services); Kassim Abdullahi, Executive Director (Generation) and Oladejo Odunuga, Ag. Executive Director, (Legal Services).

NDPHC was established in 2005 during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration. It was floated as a fast track power sector infrastructure development company.

The multi-dimensional outfit has a mandate to manage the power projects under the National Integrated Power Projects NIPP – scheme of three tiers of government, namely: Federal, State and Local.

NDPHC is an emergency intervention initiative to resolve the challenge of power deficit and urgent need to expand power sector infrastructure in Nigeria.