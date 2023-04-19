Killing over N100 bribe: Dismissed Inspector arraigned, sent to prison

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed Inspector Ubi Ubri.

The dismissed Inspector was also on Wednesday arraigned for the murder of citizen Onyeka Ibe in Delta State.

The court, following his arraignment, remanded him in prison custody.

The spokesman of the Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe, confirmed the development.

The Police Public Relations Officer explained that Ibe was shot by Ebri, then attached to Area Command patrol team while on stop and search duty along Ugbolu-Illah Road on April 5, 2023.

Edafeadded: “The Command wishes to inform members of the public as promised, that the said Inspector has been dismissed from the Nigeria Police force after the conclusion of the orderly room trial at the state headquarters.

“The dismissed inspector was today arraigned before Asaba Magistrate Court on a remand proceedings for the murder of Onyeka Ibe.

“The court ordered that the suspect be remanded at the Ogwashi Uku Correctional center while the case file be sent to Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice and prosecution of the suspect by the office of the DPP.

“The Command has therefore tasked officers and men to uphold the tenets of professional policing in the discharge of their duties with respect to fundamental human rights of all citizens in line with the provisions of the 1999 constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria (as amended), while hoping that this will serve as a deterrent to others officers.”