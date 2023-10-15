Kidnapping: CAC to members: Don’t travel in branded vehicles

The Christ Apostolic Church Nigeria has directed its members to stop travelling in the church’s branded vehicles.

The directive followed the kidnapping in Ondo State of 25 members of its choir travelling for a burial programme.

While eight of them escaped from the grip of their abductors the same day they were kidnapped on September 29, 2023 in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, the rest had to pay N50 million for their freedom, which was secured on October 6, 2023.

In a circular to the church nationwide, the CAC General Secretary, Pastor E. Mapur, said: “The rate at which kidnapping incidents of church members, especially in branded vehicles/buses of the church, has become a source of concern to the church authority. The most recent is the incident of the Christ Apostolic Church Oke-Igan choir, whose members were abducted in Ondo State.

“I am directed to mandate every assembly in Christ Apostolic Church that henceforth any Assembly/District/Zone/DCC that wishes to travel in their branded buses/vehicles must ensure that the services of armed mobile police officers are engaged.

“The church cannot afford to see its members experiencing such a traumatic situation again. We urge all ministers in CAC to take this instruction with every seriousness. May the Lord continually protect all members of the church and indeed Nigerians.”