Kano SWAN to partner with media content firm to curb drug abuse

The Kano State Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria says it is ready to partner with a media content firm‎ in the fight against consumption of illicit drugs.

Chairman of the chapter, Idris Malikawa, told newsmen in Kano on Wednesday that illicit drugs consumption was now rampant among youths in the state, and a source of concern to all.

Malikawa said: “The partnership is with Sport.dot.com and it will ‎help in sensitising youths in Kano to the dangers of drug abuse.

“SWAN in Kano will therefore not relent in its efforts at ridding the state of hard drugs consumption by these youths.

“This will be done through efforts to ensure mass participation of youths in sports to engage their attention.’’

Malikawa noted with concern that circulation of hard drugs was actually high in rapidly developing Nigerian cities, including Kano.

He said: “We can only advise youths in the country to desist from drug abuse so as not to destroy their system and be useful to themselves, parents and the society.’’

The Kano SWAN chairman said programmes lined up for execution in the partnership with Sport.dot.com include a novelty match after the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

He said: “The match will be between Team Ahmed Musa and Team Shehu Abdullahi in Kano.

“Other activities are a road walk, workshops on dangers of abuse of illicit drugs, radio and television jingles, among others.’’

Earlier, the partnering company’s representative, Hamza Yusha’u, said the firm would partner with Kano SWAN to tackle the menace through public enlightenment on the danger of drug trafficking and abuse‎.

He also called for the collaboration of other stakeholders in the fight against the intake of narcotics and other related hard drugs as they damage the future of youths.

He said: “The fight against drug abuse is “a global war’’ everyone should embark upon as it affects children and youths.‎

“Our company will work closely with the state government, NDLEA, NAFDAC and other security agencies to fight against illicit drugs and other social vices in the state.’’