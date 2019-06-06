The Kano State Government has cancelled the annual traditional Sallah event, popularly known as Hawan Nassarawa, slated for Thursday (today).

Security was given as reason for the cancelation.

The event would have seen the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, pay the traditional Sallah homage to the State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Emir Sanusi and Governor Ganduje have not been relating well in the last two months following elections issues.

The position of the government on the cancellation of the Hawan Nassarawa was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press ‎Secretary to Governor Ganduje, Abba Anwar, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Kano.

According to the statement, the annual traditional event was cancelled after security meeting held between Ganduje and heads of all security agencies concerning all Sallah celebrations as it is usually done.

The statement said: “There was intelligence report for fear of breach of peace during the upcoming event.

“It is clear to all that Ganduje is a peace loving leader, who doesn’t toy with safety and security of his people as well as all other citizens living in Kano.

“For this reason, and as a result of the intelligence report, the state government is not relenting, hence its decision to declare ‘Hawan Nassarawa’ cancelled.”

The statement added that after the security meeting, the Kano Emirate Council was duly informed about the terrifying intelligence report and the cancellation of the event.

“People of the state are advised to go about with their lawful businesses and feel free in these days of Sallah celebration and beyond, as adequate security measures for the state to remain peaceful has been taken,” the statement said.