Kano: Appeal Court restates order sacking Gov. Yusuf 

The Court of Appeal has maintained its order sacking Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State.

The Chief Registrar of the Court, Umar Bangari, made this known while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

The appellate court dismissed as a clerical error a portion in the Certified True Copy of its judgement, which Yusuf and his party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party, claimed validated their victory in the gubernatorial contest that was held on March 18, 2023.

Bangari said: “What happened in the judgement copy was a clerical error that did not in any way invalidate or change the findings and conclusion of the Court.

“The clerical error will be rectified once parties in the matter file formal application to that effect.”

Bangari drew the attention of newsmen to Order 23 Rule 4 of the Court of Appeal HandBook, which empowers the court to correct any clerical error once detected by the court or any of the parties in the matter.

He however insisted that contrary to insinuations, the judgement of the court remains valid.

“The Court is empowered to correct such clerical error and would be done as appropriate,” he said.

Recall that the NNPP raised the alarm this week on the portion of Certified True Copy indicating Governor Yusuf as the winner of the poll.

The three-man panel of the court had declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the poll, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, as the winner of the election.

This followed the appeal by Yusuf after the Kano State Elections Petitions Tribunal declared Gawuna as the winner of the election.