Kano accuses Ribadu of plot to reinstate Bayero as emir

The Kano State Government has accused the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, of a plot to reinstate Aminu Ado Bayero as the Emir of Kano.

The Eagle Online recalls that he was sacked along with four other emirs installed by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The sack, on Thursday, also saw the reinstatement of a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Muhammadu Sanusi II, four years after his sack by Ganduje for insubordination.

The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, levelled the allegation against Ribadu following the arrival of Bayero in Kano on Saturday morning amid heavy security.

Bayero headed to Nasarawa, the second palace of the Emir of Kano, while Sanusi was in the main palace.

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State had at about 1am escorted Sanusi to the palace.

Gwarzo told newsmen: “The National Security Adviser (NSA) has given two aircraft to bring back the former emir and take him to the palace.

“We have no idea as to what they mean by this.”