Kano 2023: Police reads riot act to APC, NNPP supporters

The Commissioner, Kano State Police Command, CP Husseini Gumel, on Friday warned leaders and supporters of the New Nigeria Peoples Party and All Progressives Congress against any security breach.

He issued the riot act ahead of the Supreme Court ruling on the contentious governorship election in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Gumel spoke after a closed meeting with heads of security agencies and leaders of the two major political parties and local government council chairmen in the state.

He recalled that the police command had adequately attended to a number of plots by some faceless political pressure groups who are hell-bent on fomenting trouble and causing stampede on the prevailing general security situation of the state from being very peaceful.

Gumel however appreciated the leadership of both the NNPP and APC for maintaining their position on standing by the peace accord the third time since they both signed the commitment to ensuring peace and orderliness across the state.

He said: “The heads of the joint security agencies meeting was held at this Police Headquarters where the security situation was reviewed and the security arrangements agreed upon to be put in place for ensuring no breakdown of law and order before, during and after the state governorship Supreme Court verdict.

“In addition, the meeting addressed some emerging security concerns with the leadership of both the NNPP, APC and some selected local government council chairmen.

“At the end of the meeting, all the stakeholders reiterated their commitment towards sustaining the peace accord signed and to provide that is for every resident of the state to celebrate Christmas/New Year festivities and to stop panicking on the possibility of break down of law and order before and after the Supreme Court verdict on the upcoming governorship election petition.”

Gumel assured that the joint security agencies in the state would continue to remain committed to providing a safer and more secured environment for everyone in peace and for their businesses to strive.

He added: “We have paid courtesy visits to the religious leaders across the major faiths in the state and urged them to cooperate with all the security officials being part of the community-based policing approach the police command is implementing.

“The position of the joint security agencies in the state was made very clear.

“It is a priority to all security agencies that we all pay attention to protection of lives and property and on their part endeavour to fish out those faceless groups planning to disrupt the peace being enjoyed in the state or advise them to sheath their swords as the combined security agencies have beamed the necessary searchlight on their activities.

“We have also mapped out robust strategies to deal with any plan to end restiveness in the state. on anyone or group of persons found engaging in activities likely to cause disrupting the peace in the state to stop or will be dealt with according to the law.”

Gumel appreciated Kano State residents for their cooperation, support and understanding “as the joint security agencies in the state will ever remain committed to the protection of the lives and properties of all.

“In furtherance, I call on everyone to keep reporting any suspicious movement, person(s) or item(s) they come across to the nearest Police Station or through the following Kano State Police Command emergency contact numbers: 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926, or log in to the NPF Rescue Me Application available in the Play Store.

“Or through the following Online Media Platforms; Facebook: Kano State Police Command: Kano State Police Twitter, Instagram: Kano State Police Command (@KanoPoliceNG) Command, Tiktok: Kano State Police Command.”