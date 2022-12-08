Kalu hails former Minister of Defence, Danjuma at 85

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described former Minister of Defence, Lt. General Theopillus Danjuma (rtd) as a selfless and patriotic statesman with passion for a united Nigeria.

Extolling the virtues of the former Minister, Kalu acknowledged the contributions of Danjuma to nation building in various capacities.

The former Governor in a goodwill message in commemoration of the 85th birthday anniversary of the statesman, joined family, friends and associates in celebrating the giant accomplishments of Danjuma in all facets of life.

He said, “On behalf of my family and constituents, I felicitate with former Minister of Defence, Lt. General Theopilus Danjuma (rtd) as he clocks 85.

“The celebrant is a notable Nigerian who has over the years demonstrated selflessness, patriotism, generosity, humility and credibility in his endeavours.

“Lt. General Danjuma is a pillar of support and source of inspiration for his contemporaries and the younger generation.

“His contributions to the growth and progress of Nigeria are enormous and worthy of commendation”.

Kalu prayed for a longer life for the celebrant in the service of humanity.





