Kaduna Troops neutralise six bandits, recover 40 sets of uniforms

The 1 Division Nigerian Army has said its troops have killed six suspected bandits in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations of the Division, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, said this.

In a statement he issued on Thursday in Kaduna, Yayaha said that the operation was carried out on November 16, adding that 40 pairs of police and military uniforms and nine motorcycles were recovered.

According to him, troops of 1 Division and operation Whirl Punch swooped on the bandits following credible intelligence.

He said: “The highly motivated troops carried out an offensive clearance operation to bandits strongholds in Sabon-Birni, Dogon Dawa, Saulawa, Maidaro-Ngede Allah and Kidenda all in Birnin Gwari LGA.

“In the fire fight that ensued when contact was made, troops neutralized six bandits, recovered two AK 47 rifles, four AK 47 rifle magazine, 14 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 40 pairs of bandits uniforms and nine motorcycles.”

Yayaha said the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, who is also the Force Commander, Operation Whirl Punch, Major General Valentine Okoro, applauded the troops for their gallantry.

Okoro charged them not to relent until all terrorists, bandits and other criminals in the division’s area of responsibility are completely neutralised.