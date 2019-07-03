The Kaduna State Government says it will be spending N2.78 billion to construct a modern market at Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru local government area of the state.

Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i’i disclosed this on Wednesday while laying the foundation stone of the market in Kasuwan Magani.

El-Rufa’i said 2, 024 shops would be constructed and sold directly to traders, adding that arrangements had been made with a bank to offer loan to traders interested in owning shops at the market.

He directed the state markets management authority not to sale the shops to civil servants or other interests.

The governor explained that the rebuilding and expansion of the market was to promote prosperity in the area which had been impacted by conflicts.

He expressed confidence that the perceptions that there are overwhelming barriers to secure trading places in the previous market would be erased in the new expanded market.

The Governor assured that the modern market would accommodate the previous shops owners in the old market.

He described the reconstruction of the market as part of his administration’s efforts to advance peace and the economy of the state.

El-Rufa’i further explained that the construction of the market is expected to be completed in 10 months.

NAN reports that apart from the two thousand and twenty four shops, open stores, abattoir, clinic and a police station would be provided at the market.

Earlier, the Chairman of Kajuru local government, Cafra Caino, described the market as the economic live wire of the area.

He expressed the local government appreciation for the reconstruction of the market, saying the project would revive the economy of the community.

NAN recalls that the old market was burnt down severally as a result of crisis.