Kaduna Police Command gets new Spokesperson

Mansir Hassan, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, has assumed office as the Police Public Relations Officer of the Kaduna State Police Command.

The new spokesman made the announcement in a statement in Kaduna on Wednesday as he assumed office.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Hassan took over from ,Muhammad Jalige, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, who had been transferred to Katsina State Police Command.

NAN also reports that until his appointment, Hassan, who hails from Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State, was the second-in-command to the Public Relations Officer of the command.

The new PPRO was a member of the Regular Course One of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, where he studied Political Science and Police Professional Duties.

The statement said: “The general public can reach him through his phone number: 08166405566.

“It is our candid prayers that you will give him the maximum support and cooperation to carry out his duties effectively.”