Kaduna Bombing: SOKAPU commends Army for owning up

The Southern Kaduna People’s Union has called for investigation into the bombing of villagers in Tudun Biri, Kaduna State by the Nigerian Army.

Ishaya Auta, Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the union, made the call in a statement on Saturday.

Auta called on the Federal Government to set up an independent professional body to investigate the cause of the incident.

“We condemn the act and are calling for full investigation and appropriate sanction to be meted on those found culpable to forestall future recurrence,” he said.

He, however, commended the Army for owning up to being responsible for the bomb tragedy attributed to an error strike, with assurance of commitment to avoid future recurrence.

Auta added: “We caution that the military as a professional security agency to always adhere to professional conduct while carrying out its operations in any location of duty.

“We commend the Federal and State Governments quick responses in paying the hospital bills of injured receiving treatment with commitment to give appropriate compensation to the affected families.”

Auta also appealed to government agencies, NGOs and philanthropists to support in cushioning the effect on the victims as the unfortunate incident affected the nation as a whole.