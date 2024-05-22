Junior Pope: Why I didn’t attend his burial — Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has offered reasons why he did not attend the burial of his colleague, John Odonwodo, popularly called Junior Pope.

The actor offered the reasons on Tuesday, days after Junior Pope was interred in his hometown in Enugu State.

The Eagle Online recalls that Junior Pope was buried on Friday.

Writing on his Instagram Page, Edochie said: “I didn’t want to say anything till after his burial.

“I know many asked why I wasn’t there.

“Why I haven’t said anything about it since.

“I took him like a brother & good friend.

“I was there for him when he needed me.

“But he stabbed me in the back repeatedly.

“That’s life!

“I’ll drop the full details soon so others can learn from it.

“Be careful what you wish people, it could come to you.”