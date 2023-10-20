Judges who will hear Atiku, Obi’s appeal against Tinubu

The Supreme Court has constituted a seven-member panel of justices to hear the appeal in the petitions filed by three presidential candidates challenging the outcome of the February 25, 2023 election, Daily Trust is reporting.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Bola Ahmed Tinubu as winner of the election.

Tinubu was the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress for the election.

The notices for the hearing were served on the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar; Labour Party, Peter Obi; and Allied Peoples Movement, Chichi Ojei.

The notices, signed by Zainab M. Garba in the Office of the Registrar, said by Order 2 Rule 1(2) of the Supreme Court’s Rules 1985 as amended, the notice is deemed as sufficiently served on the parties.

The list of members of the panel to sit on the appeals are Justices Adamu Jauro, Uwani Musa Abba Aji, Lawal Garba, Helen M. Ogunwumiju, I.N. Saulawa, Tijjani Abubakar and Emmanuel Agim.

Atiku had in his appeal maintained that the Presidential Election Petitions Court erred when it dismissed his petition on the grounds that the petitioners failed to prove allegations of irregularities in the presidential election, 25 percent requirement in the FCT, $60,000 forfeiture by Tinubu and failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission to transmit the results from the polling units to the IREV using BVAS as provided in its laws and guidelines.

In the application by his counsel, Chris Uche (SAN), Atiku also requested leave to file academic records of Tinubu, which he alleged were forged.

On his part, Obi is contending that the tribunal’s refusal of his 18,088 polling units’ blurred results was a miscarriage of justice.

Ojei of the APM, in her petition, is contending that Tinubu and his deputy, Kashim Shettima, were disqualified on the grounds of invalid nomination for the offices.

But in his replies, Tinubu, through his counsel, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), requested the court to hold that Atiku’s petition was an abuse of court process and lacked merit.

Tinubu described Obi’s petition as a jamboree and lacking in merit.

