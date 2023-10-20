Navy intercepts 11 suspected stowaways enroute Ghana + Photos

The patrol team of the Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT has apprehended 11 individuals suspected to be stowaways on board the GWANGZHOU Highway Panama vessel.

The Commander, NNS BEECROFT, Commodore, Kolawole Oguntuga, revealed this on Thursday in Lagos.

In a statement, he said the vessel was enroute to Ghana at the time of the incident.

Oguntuga was quoted as saying by the Base Information Officer, Sub-Lieutenant Happiness Collins, that the stowaways were discovered in concealed areas of the stern gate of the ship on October 17.

“Accordingly, Western Regional Control Centre (WRCC) is immediately informed and prompted the vessel to halt within Lagos anchorage,” the statement said.

It added that four stowaways were initially apprehended from the stern of the vessel but upon interrogation, they revealed the presence of additional seven stowaways inside the ship.

“Following a comprehensive search, these stowaways were uncovered within the ship, bringing the total to 11 stowaways who were promptly disembarked from the vessel and taken into custody,” it said.

The statement said the apprehended persons included a 19-year-old man from Ondo State, a 30-year-old man from Delta State and another 30-year-old man from Adamawa State.

Others are 22-year-old man from Ondo State; 37-year-old man from Bayelsa State; 27-, 28- and 30-year-old men from Delta State; 23-year-old man from Ondo State and a 19-year-old man from Zamfara State.

The statement added: “The commander said that they had been handed over to the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) in accordance with the established protocols.

“Apart from the stowaways putting themselves in life threatening situations during the long voyage at sea, they also present myriad of safety and security challenges.

“Accordingly, this arrest and handover by the patrol team is an essential reminder of the critical role the Nigerian Navy plays in ensuring maritime security.”

The statement added that the Nigerian Navy under the watch of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, would continue to maintain the security of the country’s maritime domain.