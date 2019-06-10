Some sport journalists in Bayelsa were on Monday barred from covering the elections of the state Football Association held in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the election was held at Latik Hotel, INEC Road, Yenagoa.

Some reporters who tried to cover the event were denied access into the venue by some security personnel who claimed to be acting on instructions of the FA officials conducting the election.

Datonye Alambo, the Chairman of the state chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, expressed displeasure over the development.

Alambo said: “It is too bad that journalists cannot be allowed to cover an event like this in Baylesa; what is secret about FA election?

“We, the SWAN members, have resolved to give a blackout henceforth to all FA’s activities and programmes in the state, including the ongoing state league.”

Reacting to the development, Diseye Nwankwe, the Secretary of the Bayelsa FA, explained that the practice in the past was for journalists to cover the congress and not the elections.

He said: “Yes, they allowed only TVC. The officials said that they want the election video recorded by at least a medium, hence the presence of the TVC crew.

“I want to apologise to the sports journalists and I promise that the state FA will meet with the group (officials conducting the election) to iron out the differences.”