Anthony Joshua regrets publicly offering to spar Tyson Fury but believes he has much to gain from sharing the ring with his heavyweight rival.

Josuha reclaimed his unified belts by beating Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia this month and wants to help Gypsy King ahead of his rematch with Deontay Wilder next year.

The 30-year-old believes that he has a better chance of fighting Fury next ahead of Wilder.

Joshua told iFL TV: “You know when I look back at some of the s**t I say I think: ‘Why did I say that?’

“So now we’re going to talk about it and give more publicised things to talk about!”

Joshua went on to explain: “You know what it is, Fury is a world-class fighter and I’m a world-class fighter that is still trying to improve so I can become like an elite-level fighter when I’m fighting.

“Sparring Fury is only going to do me good, in my opinion. So I’m never too big for my boots where I can’t learn anymore.

“So that opportunity, for me to spar Fury, is for my own benefit as well.”

On Tuesday, fellow British heavyweight Fury revealed he would welcome the chance to spar with Joshua ahead of his rematch with Wilder.

Joshua had offered to go out to America and spar Fury and the latter responded on Instagram to say he would relish the chance to work alongside his fellow Brit.

Fury said on Instagram: “Hi this is Tyson Fury AKA the Gypsy King. I have just seen a video of Joshua on Sky Sports saying he would love to come and help me in camp.

“That I would fight him quicker than Wilder – that’s for sure. When I beat Wilder I will fight you AJ – no problem. I would love to have you in camp, Mush. Really really love to have you in camp. Workout for this fight to give Wilder a proper beating.

“I hope you mean it as I would love to have you in training camp. Thanks very much by the way and well done in your last fight, congratulations – fair play.”