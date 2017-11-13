Joshua: I won’t fight Wilder, Parker, Fury in 2018

Anthony Joshua has poured cold water on plans for a massive 2018 triple-header against Deontay Wilder, Joseph Parker and Tyson Fury.

Promoter Eddie Hearn laid out the three-fight plan for his heavyweight champion following AJ’s victory over Carlos Takam in Cardiff last month.

Joshua, the IBF and WBA champion, has held talks with WBC king Wilder over a potential clash, while WBO champion Parker has also outlined his desire for a unification fight with British boxing’s biggest star.

Fury, meanwhile, has called out all three heavyweight champions as he targets a return to the ring early next year following two years out of the sport.

But during a break in Dubai Joshua has seemingly dismissed the idea that he could face all three within the next 12 months.

“There’s a lot of talk about 2018 in my career. It’s seems like this is the grand finale,” he told Sport 360.

“(But) even though there’s a lot of talk – in reality, it isn’t going to be like Joseph Parker, Wilder and Tyson Fury all in one year.”