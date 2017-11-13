The Nigerian Online Newspaper


Joshua: I won’t fight Wilder, Parker, Fury in 2018

By The Eagle Online
Anthony Joshua has poured cold water on plans for a massive 2018 triple-header against Deontay Wilder, Joseph Parker and Tyson Fury.
Promoter Eddie Hearn laid out the three-fight plan for his heavyweight champion following AJ’s victory over Carlos Takam in Cardiff last month.
Joshua, the IBF and WBA champion, has held talks with WBC king Wilder over a potential clash, while WBO champion Parker has also outlined his desire for a unification fight with British boxing’s biggest star.
Fury, meanwhile, has called out all three heavyweight champions as he targets a return to the ring early next year following two years out of the sport.
But during a break in Dubai Joshua has seemingly dismissed the idea that he could face all three within the next 12 months.
“There’s a lot of talk about 2018 in my career. It’s seems like this is the grand finale,” he told Sport 360.
“(But) even though there’s a lot of talk – in reality, it isn’t going to be like Joseph Parker, Wilder and Tyson Fury all in one year.”

