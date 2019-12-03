The Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency has confirmed testing is in place for the heavyweight rematch between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua.

Ruiz and Joshua battle it out for four versions of the top division crown in Diriyah on Saturday.

VADA has a presence in the country to test before, after and to surprise both fighters at random.

The period commenced from September 1 and continues right up until the dressing room after this weekend’s blockbuster battle.

Meanwhile, Joshua has not been hurt in training and has enjoyed “a great camp” ahead of his rematch with Ruiz, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

Joshua was forced to deny rumours that began to circulate after the upset, nevertheless, which claimed he had been knocked down in sparring beforehand.

And similar stories have surfaced just days before the rematch, with World Boxing News reporting that AJ has been “troubled” by an unnamed sparring partner in camp.

But Matchroom chief Hearn has denied the allegations, insisting his fighter has sparred really well in the lead-up to his second showdown with Ruiz.

He told Behind The Gloves: “It [the story] said, ‘Joshua hurt in camp.’

“It’s not even worth answering. But the truth is he’s had a great camp.

“He’s much more focused than last time. He’s sparred really well.

“The difference in this camp is that his sparring has been world, world class.

“He’s had top, top guys. Andrew Tabiti, Tyrone Spong, Bryant Jennings, Dereck Chisora. Top sparring, which has put pressure on him.

“He hasn’t been hurt, he hasn’t been ill, he’s good to go.”