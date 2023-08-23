Jigawa Assembly set to investigate tax remittance to State’s purse

The Jigawa House of Assembly has set up a 15-man committee to investigate tax remittance to the government by banks, companies and other corporate bodies operating in the state.



Speaker Haruna Aliyu stated this when he inaugurated the committee at plenary on Wednesday in Dutse.

Aliyu named the committee members to include Sani Isyaku (Chairman), Lawan Muhammad (Vice-Chairman)and Isyaku Ado(Secretary).



He said that other members of the committee were Ibrahim Kabir, Abubakar Sadiq, Ibrahim Hamza, Isaq Tasiu, Sani Sale and Yau Ibrahim, Idris Muhammad, Ilu Abdu, Sale Baba, Ado Yakubu, Usaman Abdullahi and Aminu Sule.

Aliyu said that the committee was to liaise with the State Board of Internal Revenue Board to ascertain the banks and companies status, verify tax payment by corporate bodies operating in the state from inception to date.

ALSO READ:



He added that the committee would also investigate their corporate social responsibility compliance, including empowerment of indegens of the State.

He added that the committee had the power to co-opt other lawmakers where necessary to assist it discharge its function effectively.