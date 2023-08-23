Tobi Amusan tackles Irish journalist over ‘charge’ question

Globally celebrated hurdle champion, Tobi Amusan, tackled an Irish journalist at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, for a question asked about the charges laid against her after the women’s 100-metre hurdle heats.

Amusan was cleared before the competition after facing a provisional suspension for missing three drug tests. She successfully defended her title by winning Heat 5 with a time of 12.49s on Tuesday.

After the race, Amusan spoke to the media at the mixed zone. Subsequently, after she praised her fans for the love and support she received, Irish journalist, Cathal Dennehy, asked her, “Tobi, just on the point to the fans, I guess some of them are wondering what led to the charge. Would you be able to clarify the reasons behind that?”

“I’m talking about my fans, and you’re talking about charges. What charges?” She quizzed.

“Mr. Cathal, I am not going to answer your question. You’ve asked the same question five times now and I am not answering it. Ridiculous,” she added.

“You run fast, they want to talk about my shoes; you don’t run fast, they want to talk about what’s going on. Come on, cut me that slack,” she said.