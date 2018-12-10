Jaafar Jaafar, Justice Salami, others bag integrity awards

The Editor of Daily Nigeria, Jaafar Jaafar and three other journalists have received Integrity Awards for their doggedness and bravery in exposing corruption in the country.

The other two journalists are: Nasiru Zango, Head of Operations, Dala FM Kano, and Dr Ahmad Isah, the founder of Brekete Family and Human Rights Radio, popularly known as “Ordinary President”.

Retired Justice Ayo Salami, the former President of the Court of Appeal was another notable name honoured at the event which took place in Abuja late Sunday night, for the integrity he exhibited in the discharge of his duty.

Dr Udy Okon, Executive Director, “Youth Alive Foundation”, organisers of the award said the awardees were selected from a list of over 500 nominations.

Okon said: “For us, this award is a strategy to fight corruption in Nigeria.

“In Nigeria, you see everybody talking about corruption and I want to inspire people; we need to have more people of integrity, and when you do that, corruption reduces and the country will be better.

“The public nominated these awardees and over 500 nominations were evaluated and were whittled down to 150, and then 22, before the final 10.

“We hope to make this integrity award an annual event so that citizens can aspire to win it. We want it to become an honour just like people work hard to win the Grammy award or the Oscar.

“When people see that we are celebrating citizens, I think more people will begin to shy away from corruption.”

Jaafar Jaafar told the News Agency of Nigeria after receiving his award that he derives pleasure in exposing corrupt practices.

This, he said, led to the exposure of bribery allegation case instituted against the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

He said: “We urge the judiciary to do the rest; we have done our part but the judiciary should help to push it further.

“I was discouraged by many people not to publish the video but I stood my ground.”

Justice Salami said his major challenge in office was doing things contrary to the dictates of his boss, especially when it had to do with subversion of justice.

The retired president of Court of Appeal urged the judiciary to always remember that it had the duty to protect the downtrodden and the oppressed.

NAN reports that six other persons, including a Chief Superintendent of Police, Francis Erhabor, the Divisional Police Officer of ‘D’ Division, Itam Junction, Akwa Ibom, were also honoured.