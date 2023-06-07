Iwuanyanwu reconciles various Igbo groups with Ohanaeze Ndigbo

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has reconciled Igbo bishops, archbishops, Anya Ndigbo and other groups back to Ohaneze Ndigbo mainframe to move the South East region forward.

This was made known by the National Publicity Secretary of the social-political group, South East bloc, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia.

Ogbonnia said this in a statement on Wednesday.

Anya Ndigbo is a socio-cultural group, also of South East origin that had been having a face-off with Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Church leaders and some other groups had in 2021 objected to the process that led to the emergence of Prof. George Obiozor-led executive council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Prof. Obiozor, however, passed on in 2022 and was replaced by Chief Iwuanyanwu.

Iwuanyanwu said: “I organised a dialogue between the various groups and Ohanaeze Ndigbo to bring them together and find a common ground of settling issues so as to move the southeast forward.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo was represented at the meeting by Chief Iwuanyanwu, Prince Gary Ewo-Igariwey, Chief Damian Ogene, Dr Selina Adibua, and Dr Kingsley Dozie.

“Others were Dr Alex Ogbonnia, Mrs Beatrice Eze, Chief Mike Nnakwuzie, Rev. Okechukwu Obioha and Chief Maduka Ugwu.

“The various Igbo groups in attendance were led by Mr Chris Okoye, Elder Uma Eleazu, Elder K. U. Kalu, Most Rev. Chibuzo Opoko, and Most Rev. David Onuoha.

“Also in attendance were Most Rev. E.A. Ituma, Most Rev. Chris Ede, Bishop Obi Onubogu, Prof. Chinedu Nebo, and Okechukwu Nwadinobi, amongst others.

“Meanwhile, the various groups represented at the meeting were ‘Anya Ndigbo’, ‘Ala Igbo Development Foundation’, ‘Aka Ikenga’, and ‘Nzuko Ummunna’.

“Also represented were ‘Igbo Leaders of Thought’, ‘Global Igbo Leaders’, ‘World Igbo Congress’, ‘Association of Igbo Town Unions’ and ‘Lagos State Market Traders.’”

Iwuanyanwu added that each group expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting and agreed to work with Ohaneze Ndigbo.

Iwuanyanwu explained in the statement that he used the opportunity of the meeting to inform the various groups about his visions and plans for Ohanaeze Ndigbo as well as for the people of the South East.

He listed the programmes he had for people of the South East to include improvement in agriculture, commerce and industry, education, culture and tourism to which the various groups pledged their support.

Iwuanyanwu also bemoaned the poor financial position of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and outlined measures to improve the finances of the group.

He explained that Ohanaeze Ndigbo should be truly autonomous and be able to generate its funds for effective operations.

—