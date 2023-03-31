I’ve been crying since Yul’s son died — Uche Maduagwu

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has given his opinion on the sudden demise of May and Yul Edochie’s 16-year-old first son, Kambilichukwu.

In a video shared online, Maduagwu said he has been weeping since the tragic news broke on Thursday.

He argued that the incident is spiritual.

He said as he wept: “This is not fair.

“Pikin wey nothing do, pikin wey dey healthy, pikin wey nor sick, pikin wey nor get ordinary headache, wey nothing do…all of a sudden…this is spiritual.”

Maduagwu, who has been sympathetic to May since Yul picked his colleague, actress Judy Moghalu, as his second wife, asked Nigerians to pray for May.