Trending
Entertainment

I’ve been crying since Yul’s son died — Uche Maduagwu

The Eagle OnlineBy Updated:No Comments

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has given his opinion on the sudden demise of May and Yul Edochie’s 16-year-old first son, Kambilichukwu.

In a video shared online, Maduagwu said he has been weeping since the tragic news broke on Thursday.

He argued that the incident is spiritual.

He said as he wept: “This is not fair.

“Pikin wey nothing do, pikin wey dey healthy, pikin wey nor sick, pikin wey nor get ordinary headache, wey nothing do…all of a sudden…this is spiritual.”

Maduagwu, who has been sympathetic to May since Yul picked his colleague, actress Judy Moghalu, as his second wife, asked Nigerians to pray for May.

Share.

Related Posts