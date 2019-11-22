A former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar, has called on security agencies in the country to synergize to effectively combat and surmount the country’s numerous security challenges.

Abubakar said this in Abuja at an emergency management stakeholders’ forum and public presentation of VGS Quick Emergency Reporting and Response System Security App.

He said that security challenges in the country had got to an abysmal point where security agencies must apply extraordinary measures like the use of the QERRS Security App to combat crime, especially terrorism and kidnapping.

“We need awareness and education to understand the security App. There must be partnership, synergy and collaboration between security agencies for effective use of the app.

“There must be team work; we just need to integrate this App into the system we have because as a citizen you are afraid of kidnapping, robbery and there is rights violation in the family by our spouses.

“For the women, she can make use of the App and call the police; this app is beyond kidnapping or armed robbery as people are saying, but the most important thing is to know how to use it.

“There is nothing that does not have solution in the world; with this, our security challenges are surmountable.

“We need to take this App carefully and systematically to know how it works and how it will benefit every citizen; when you provide a solution to a problem, people will want to see the practicability of that solution.

“This App can help the security agencies and citizens of this country but we should remember that whatever is new takes time for people to understand and use it,” Abubakar said.

He commended the VIGISCOPE, the company that developed the security App for the initiative but noted that its affordability would be a major challenge in accessing or acquiring it.

“Another challenge will be that most people who are attacked may be under pressure to use it, or do not have the required knowledge and expertise to operate it”.

Steve Olu, Chairman of the company, called for the review of salaries of all security agencies in the country to guarantee optimal performance in the discharge of their personnel duties.

“I am imploring the president to look into the salary of our security agencies because it is not encouraging. 200 to 300 dollars in a month is nothing to security personnel.

“When there is good welfare, security challenges and other problems in the country will reduce,” Olu said.

He said he was encouraged to develop the security app following President Muhammadu Buhari’s plea for all hands to be on deck to battle terrorism and other crimes.

Richard Akanmode, Managing Partner, VIGISCOPE, said the App had been deployed to control/reporting centres in Abuja, Lagos, Kogi, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Rivers, Adamawa and Enugu States.

Akanmode explained that QERRS can be used anywhere in the country and had already been introduced to security agencies, corporate bodies and individuals.

“The application functions on a tripod in a tunnel; these are the reporter, dispatcher and the responder.

“The reporter, as the name suggests is the reporting component of the system whose function can be performed on a user’s phone.

“A person reporting an incident sends an alert message to a specific control centre showing the address and coordinates of his location.

“The App is downloaded on a smart phone (Android and IOS) for quick incidence reporting.

“It enables incidents to be reported within five seconds of their occurrence to control rooms located in agencies such as the Nigeria Police Force, Federal Road Safety Corps, Fire Service and National Emergency Management Agency.

“Others are Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, hospitals, corporate organisations such as bank, hotels and factories,” Akanmode said.

He also said that the App could be subscribed for N12,000 per annum but noted that the rate could go down by 50% in the next two years with high subscribers base.