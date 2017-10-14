The Nigerian Online Newspaper


Injury blow for Moses

By The Eagle Online
Nigerian international, Victor Moses, faces weeks on the sideslines due to an injury suspected to be hamstring.
Moses left the pitch after 40 minutes in a Premier League tie against Crystal Palace.
The injured midfielder was replaced with Davide Zappacosta.
Moses joined the likes of N’Golo Kante, Alvaro Morata and Danny Drinkwater on the sidelines
at the west London club.
The former Crystal Palace player ensured Nigeria’s qualification for the Russia 2018 World Cup. He also selected along side Shehu Abdullahi made the Africa’s best XI in matchday five of the series.

