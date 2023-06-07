Ingobere reelected Speaker of Bayelsa State Assembly

The member representing Brass Constituency 3 and immediate past Speaker of the 6th Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Abraham Ingobere, was on Tuesday reelected unopposed for a second term.

Ingobere, who is serving a fourth term, was nominated by Monday Okolo, member representing Southern Ijaw Constituency 2.

The nomination was seconded by the member representing Sagbama Constituency 2, Bernard Kenebai.

Also, the member representing Ekeremor Constituency 3, Michael Ogbere, was reelected unopposed as the Deputy Speaker of the 7th Bayelsa House of Assembly.

Ogbere, who is serving his third term, was nominated by the member representing Brass Constituency 1, Charles Daniel, and was seconded by the member representing Kolokuma/Opokuma Constituency 2, Wisdom Fafi.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker were nominated shortly after the Clerk of the House, Tenedia Adogu, had read the state Governor’s letter of proclamation of the 7th Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

Governor Douye Diri, who was absent during the proceedings, had earlier in a letter read by the Clerk of the House dissolved the 6th assembly.

The oath of office and allegiance was subsequently administered on the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, as well as the other 22 members-elect by the Clerk of the House.

In his inaugural speech, Ingobere expressed gratitude to the members for finding him worthy to serve them for the second time.

He promised to run an open door leadership, while soliciting support of members in the tasks of making laws for the good and development of Bayelsa State.