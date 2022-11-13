Indian company accuses Nigerian of diversion, conversion of $223,896.15

Justice I. N. Oweibo of the Federal High Court, Lagos State has dismissed a Fundamental Human Rights Enforcement Suit filed by Chief John Njoku of Jonco Pharmaceutical Company against the Inspector-General of Police; Commissioner of Police, CP Anyasinti Josephine Nneka; and some operatives of the PSFU.

The Public Relations Officer of the Police Special Fraud Unit a Superintendent of Police, Eyitayo Johnson, revealed this.

Johnson said that Njoku was investigated in a case of fraudulent diversion and conversion valued at $223,896.15 reported by Gujarat Ligui Pharmaceuticals, a company based in India.

Johnson further explained: “The Court, concluded that the application of Chief John Njoku is without merit also awarded a cost of N50,000.00 against the Applicant.

“The Fundamental Rights Suit is in furtherance to the arrest of Chief John Njoku by PSFU for offences bordering on Fraudulent Conversion/Diversion of drugs worth Two Hundred and Twenty-Three Thousand, Eight Hundred and Ninety-Six US Dollars and Fifteen Cents ($223,896.15) supplied to his company for distribution/sale by Gujarat Ligui Pharmacaps of India.”

The image maker also said: “Chief John Njoku initially claimed the products expired before landing at the ports but later retracted to blame bad economy and rise in United States Dollar for his inability to remit the proceeds of sale of the products to his Indian partner.”





