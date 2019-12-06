Dr Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, has urged states and local governments to implement Federal Government’s policy and strategy aimed at developing a digital economy for Nigeria.

The minister made the call at the end of the Seventh regular meeting of the National Council on Communications Technology and Digital Economy, in Gombe on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the theme the meeting was: “Leveraging the Gains of ICT in Developing and Implementing a Digital Economy Strategy for Nigeria”.

Pantami, who said that ICT was not all about social attention only, added that the responsibility and ownership of the document were for all levels of government.

“The perception that we want to convey to our states and local governments is: let us try to change the perception of our citizens that today’s ICT is not about socialisation only.

“ICT is not all about ease of doing activities but, it is about economy.

“That is why it has been predicted that by 2022, 60 percent of world economy will be dominated by digital economy, and we don’t want to be left behind,” he said.

The minister said that government at all levels must be on board in order to achieve a digital Nigeria.

He called on all stakeholders to collaborate to tackle some of the challenges that could impact negatively on the digital economy initiative.

In his remarks, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe commended the minster for choosing the state for the meeting, assuring that his administration would ensure the implementation of all the recommendations made by the council.

Yahaya, who was represented by his Deputy, Manassah Jatau, said government would take the advantage of ICT to facilitate more development for the state.