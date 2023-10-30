Impeachment: Fubara challenges Rivers lawmakers to mention his offences

The Rivers State political crisis is getting messier as Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, has challenged the state House of Assembly to make public his offences that warrant impeachment proceedings against him.

Fubara issued the challenge in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday.

The statement was signed by his Senior Special Assistant Media, Boniface Onyedi made available to newsmen.

The statement was Fubara’s first official reaction to the announcement of the commencement of impeachment proceedings against him by the house.

The Deputy Speaker, Maol Dumle, had during the house plenary session on Monday moved a motion to commence impeachment proceedings against the Governor.

Maol hinged his motion on the Fubara’s alleged ‘’misconduct, unbecoming of a governor”.

Meanwhile, Fubara has condemned the bombing of a section of the House of Assembly complex by suspected hoodlums, who allegedly attacked the building with Improvised Explosive Device.

In a statement, he described as unfortunate the attempt by “some disgruntled persons to forcefully take over control of the Assembly”.

He said: “The truth is that everybody who knows me know that I am a peaceful person.

‘’I can never ever, even if I am aware that there is a plot to impeach me for whatever reason, be part of such destruction.

“I am worried that a facility like this that we used taxpayers money to build will be destroyed for selfish reason just to please somebody”.

READ ALSO:

Ex-Benue LG Chairman dies in kidnappers’ den

Why Tinubu will defeat Atiku, Obi again in 2027 – Reno Omokri

Businessman withdraws N100m suit against Benue government

Fubara described as null and void any illegal legislative actions that had been taken by some members, who held a purported plenary session.

According to him, whoever masterminded the attack at the assembly was trying to divert attention.

The Governor said that he would resist any attempt without justification to impeach him.

He stressed: “Let them tell Rivers people my offence.

“Come out and tell the people of Rivers offence that Fubara committed that warrants impeachment.

“My happiness this morning is that the people of Rivers, represented by everyone here, are with us.

“Let me assure you people that we will continue to defend you.

“We will protect you and you will enjoy the dividend of democracy”.

Fubara alleged that some security operatives had been compromised.

He alleged that his vehicle was directly shot on his way to the assembly complex to access the extent of damage caused by the early morning bombing.

He commended the youths for standing up to protect the interest of the state.

The House also moved four additional motions to remove the Majority Leader of the House, Edison Ehie, for alleged inability to effectively discharge his responsibilities.

The other three motions were for the suspension of Victor Okoh (Bonny constituency), Goodboy Sokari (Ahoada West constituency) and Mr Adulphus Timothy (Opobo/Nkoro constituency).

No fewer than 24 out of the 32 lawmakers voted in favour of the motions.