Businessman withdraws N100m suit against Benue government 

The owner of London Line Automobile Workshop, Emmanuel Viashima has withdrawn his case filed against the Benue Government over infringement of his fundamental rights to acquire and own a movable property.

The businessman dragged the Benue State Government and four others to court.

He is seeking for fundamental rights pursuant to Order 1 of the Fundamental Rights Enforcement Procedure Rules, 2009.

In an originating summons, the applicant informed the court that his automobile workshop was unlawfully invaded by the Benue Assets Recovery Committee on July 11, where 32 vehicles were carted away.

He insisted that the vehicles they took away did not belong to the government.

Viashima therefore, asked the court for an order directing the government to release the vehicles to him.

The applicant also asked for an order of general aggravated damages of the sum of N100 million in his favour against the government.

In reply to the summon, the Secretary of the Assets Recovery Committee, Terlumun Tombowua said a search warrant duly signed by the Chief Magistrate was issued to the Committee before they conducted the search.

Tombowua said nobody had come to lay claims to the ownership of the vehicles since the recovery was done.

However, when the case came up for hearing on Monday, counsel for Viashima, T. Wombo informed the court that he got instruction from his client to withdraw the case.

Counsel for the defendants, P. A Agbese did not object to the application for withdrawal but asked for N200,000 cost for his appearance in court against the applicant.

Ruling, Justice T.A Kume granted the application for withdrawal without cost.