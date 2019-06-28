The Imo State Executive Council on Thursday declared a state of emergency on infrastructure, approving in the process N49.845 million for the rehabilitation of Otamiri Water Scheme, Owerri.

The approval followed a recommendation by the Management of Imo State Water Corporation, considered by the State Executive Council.

The Deputy Governor of the State, Rt. Hon. Gerald Irona, who presided over the SEC meeting, assured stakeholders that the State Government will monitor the rehabilitation process with a view to ensuring that it is done according to specifications.

Irona explained that the project will be executed through direct labour, while the approved funds shall be released in tranches.

The Deputy Governor reiterated the resolve of the administration, under the leadership of Governor Emeka Ihedioha, to tackle the decay in infrastructure in the state.

The SEC also considered reports on the state of infrastructure in Imo State, necessitating the resolve to declare a state of emergency on infrastructure in the state.

Among the areas considered for immediate intervention are poor state of roads, and flooding challenge, particularly within the state capital, among others.

Some of the roads considered for immediate attention include: the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede-Ihiagwa-Obinze Road; Assumpta-Control Post axis; Mgbidi-Oguta Road; MCC-Toronto Junction and Aba Bridge-Mbaise Road.

The Executive Council also directed relevant authorities to produce the architectural designs of the tunnels constructed by the immediate past administration, and the Orji flyover, which are in very bad shape, with possibility of collapsing, as well as details of all civil works procurement by the immediate past administration in the state.

The Council further resolved that the procurement process for all the award of the identified roads commences immediately.