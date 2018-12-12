IMF
BusinessEconomyFeatured

IMF warns storms clouds gathering for global economy

IMF’s First Deputy Managing Director, David Lipton, said governments and central banks might not be well equipped to cope.

By The Eagle Online
One of the International Monetary Fund’s top officials warned on Tuesday that “storm clouds” were gathering over the global economy.
IMF’s First Deputy Managing Director, David Lipton, said governments and central banks might not be well equipped to cope.
Lipton said the fund had been urging governments to “fix the roof” during a sunny last two years for the world economy.
“But like many of you, I see storm clouds building, and fear the work on crisis prevention is incomplete,” he said at banking conference hosted by Bloomberg.
Related Stories

Bank gives $12b loan by mistake

IMF urges Nigeria to tighten monetary policy, boost non-oil…

FG releases N460b for capital budget

He also warned that strains could leave policymakers under pressure and in uncharted water.
He said: “Central banks would likely end up exploring ever more unconventional measures.
“But with their effectiveness uncertain, we ought to be concerned about the potency of monetary policy.”
Reuters/NAN.
Comments