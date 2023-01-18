I’m in serious relationship with two men, but have five to seven – BBTitans Housemate

A Big Brother Titan housemate, Jaypee, has said that she is in serious relationship with two men outside the house.

Jaypee, one of the 20 BBTitans housemates, revealed this while introducing herself to others housemates during a chat.

She said: “I have five to seven men on my roster outside the house, but I am currently in a serious relationship with two.”

The nurse, who boasts of being the life of the party, is 25 years old.

She hails from Lagos State, Nigeria.

According to her, she never gets along with “females” because she spent the most part of her childhood with men.