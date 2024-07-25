I’m here to lead, win the war against criminals, Governor Ododo vows

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has revealed that his objective as the Chief Security Officer of the state is to lead and win the war against criminals in the state.

Governor Ododo disclosed this at the commissioning of the office complex of the Quick Response Unit of the Nigeria Police, Kogi State Command.

It was built by the Kogi State Government under Governor Ododo within 90 days.

The Governor noted that his administration is not one that will be preoccupied by trying to deal with security challenges without an end, but stressed that he is decisive in taking the fight to criminal elements hideout in the state with a view to wiping them out completely.

According to Governor Ododo, “I am not here to do my best. I am here to defeat criminals.

“We are winning the war against insecurity and we are very intentional about our work to strengthen the state’s security architecture.”

Governor Ododo while restating his administration’s unwavering commitment to combating crime and ensuring the safety and security of lives and property in Kogi State, assured that nothing will be spared to guarantee safety and security in every inch of the state.

The governor stressed that the Metropolitan Quick Response operation is a proactive step to enhance security and build upon the solid foundation of the state’s security architecture which started under the immediate past administration of Governor Yahaya Bello.

He commended the dedication and sacrifices of security agencies in the state and pledged to continue prioritizing technological enablers to enhance intelligence-gathering capabilities and to help in combating emerging security threats.

Governor Ododo who also acknowledged President Bola Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to reversing security challenges nationwide, expressed the full support of the government and people of Kogi State to the President in the fight against terrorists and criminals in the country.

The Governor called on citizens of the state to remain vigilant and to provide credible and timely information to security agencies, and support the ongoing efforts to eradicate criminal elements from every part of the state.

He added that the Metropolitan Quick Response Squad aims to ensure a safe environment for all residents and visitors in Kogi State, with a focus on 24-hour response capability, enhanced intelligence gathering, and community-based approach to policing.

The Quick Response Squad is a security initiative in partnership with the Rapid Response Squad of the Nigeria Police and the state’s Joint Task Force to tackle criminal activities in Kogi State.

