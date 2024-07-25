YABATECH Rector champions industry partnerships at Telecom programme graduation

The Rector of Yaba College of Technology, Dr Ibraheem Adedotun Abdul has emphasised the transformative power of partnerships between academic institutions and industries. The rector said this while speaking at the inaugural graduation of the “Telecom Access Foundation Programme,” at the Skillfort training hub.

The event saw 28 students graduating with certifications in RF & Microwave Technology, Fiber Optics Solutions, Network Optimization, Renewable Energy Solutions, and Quality Environmental Health and Safety.

Dr. Abdul highlighted how these alliances are crucial in producing graduates who are ready to meet industry demands.

“YABATECH is bridging the gap between academia and industry,” Dr. Abdul declared. “The gown is going to the town to ensure our graduates are fit for the industry. We thank God for the actualization of our vision to create a robust industrial alliance that enhances student training.”

The Rector revealed that YABATECH’s commitment to industry readiness extends beyond Nigeria. “We have sent 25 students to China for an 18-month training program in automobile engineering,” he said. “Our efforts are aimed at bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical skills, ensuring our graduates are globally competitive.”

The event also featured insights from Dr. John Onyebuchi, Deputy Zonal Director of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE). He praised the initiative and urged the graduates to continue honing their skills. “You are fortunate to be part of this program,” Onyebuchi said. “Your continued upskilling will make you internationally acceptable and competitive in any part of the world.”

Prof. Musa Aibinu, Vice Chancellor of Summit University, Offa, echoed these sentiments. “This event marks a shift from mere certification to a blend of knowledge and practical skills,” Aibinu stated. “With this combination, you become industry-fitted graduates, capable of making significant contributions wherever you go.”

Faheed Olajide, Managing Director of Omnicom Solutions, called on more corporate bodies to collaborate with the tech industry. “We aim to set an example,” Olajide said. “Many companies are willing to embark on this journey, and we encourage them to partner with us to benefit students across the country.”

Olajide also announced that Omnicom Solutions would retain some of the graduates and mentioned that other tech partners have expressed interest in employing them. “These students have undergone rigorous training, both in classrooms and on-site, making them field-ready and significantly enhancing their professional value,” he added.

The managing director said that the next batch of the trainees will commence classes in the next two months with Yaba College of Technology students also participating in the new set.

He disclosed that the training of the 28 trainees for eight weeks cost the organisation over ten million naira (N10,000,000); stating that the spirit of advancing technical vocational education and bridging the gap between the industry and academia is paramount to his organisation. He implored the beneficiaries not to take the skill acquired for granted but to make more money and contribute to the society.

The graduation ceremony featured presentation of awards with AkinwaleAkinyemi emerging overall best student with three awards in his kitty.

Speaking on behalf of the other graduands, Akinwale expressed profound gratitude to the management of Omnicom and Skilfort for exposing them to all strata of telecommunications with hands on practical, transport allowance and competent lecturers who are with diverse knowledge in telecommunications industry.

