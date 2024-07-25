Rivers crisis: Three shot, cars destroyed as anti-Fubara elements allegedly attack state events

No fewer than three persons were reportedly shot in Rivers State on Wednesday during an alleged attack on two state events in the state.

It was also gathered that a yet to be identified baby had reportedly gone slide into unconsciousness after inhaling teargas shot by police operatives deployed to restore normalcy during the incident.

According to reports, supporters of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, had allegedly attacked the two separate events organised by loyalists of Governor of the State, Sir Siminialayi Fubara.

The state’s events were attacked at Omerelu Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area and Eliozu Community in Obio/Akpor LGA.

Vanguard gathered that some youths believed to be opposed to the current administration in the state alleged to be supporters of Hon. Martin Amaewhule, factional speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, who was loyal to Wike, had carried out the act.

At Omerelu, it was learned that the Caretaker Chairman of Ikwerre LGA, Darlington Orji and his team had visited Omerelu for an empowerment programme, but that the event was disrupted by the attackers.

A source who preferred anonymity claimed that about three people were shot while many cars were destroyed.

He sources said: “The shooting at Omerelu was as a result of the CTC Chairman’s visit to Omerelu for empowerment.

“Some boys who are loyal to former LGA Chairman of Ikwerre, Samuel Nwanosike, stormed the venue and started shooting sporadically. About 3 persons had bullet wounds. They destroyed many cars.”

At Eliozu, it was gathered that some youths alleged to be loyal to the factional speaker of the state assembly, Amaewhule, attacked the event organised by the state for aged women, women and children in the area.

The venue for the health outreach is said to be close to the home of Amaewhule, the leader of the 27 lawmakers in the state.

It was learned that the state government had through the local government organised a medical outreach for women and children in the LGA, carried out by officials of the State Ministry of Health.

However, the project venue was attacked by some youths who are believed to be working for the anti-Fubara elements in the state.

A source said the supporters of Amaewhule had gone to the event venue at Eliozu to confirm what was going on but that supporters of Fubara who were there had stopped them resulting in a free for all.

It was gathered that while the attack was going on that men of Anti Riot Squad drafted from the State Command had arrived at the scene with heavy gun fire and canisters to quell the situation.

It was gathered that the police had blocked aged men and women from gaining access into the Health facility.

However, the Public Relations Officer of the state police, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, noted it as two fighting.

Iringe-Koko said: “A distress call was received from the health center in the Eliozu community today, 24th July 2024, where supporters of two separate political factions were engaged in a fight.

“The police responded by sending operatives to the scene to restore law and order. The police deployed anti-riot tactics, including the use of canisters, to disperse the crowds.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated.”

