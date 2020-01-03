Senator Danjuma La’ah (Kaduna South-PDP) has assured the people of the senatorial district that he would do everything within his power to ensure the establishment of a federal university in the area.

La’ah gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Kafanchan on Friday.

He said he had sponsored a Bill for the establishment of a Federal University of Science and Technology, Manchok in the 8th Assembly.

He added that the bill had passed through the first, second and third reading, including public hearing.

He said: “The bill was then passed by the National Assembly and sent to President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent, which was not done.

“As a politician, I want to say that I have done the best I could in the 8th Assembly, by making sure that the bill got to the table of Mr President.

“Because of the crucial need for a federal university in my area, I have reintroduced the bill in the 9th Assembly and it has already scaled through first reading.

“As soon as we resume plenary, the bill will be heard for the second time and we will continue from there until it comes to fruition.

“I have taken it upon myself to ensure that Southern Kaduna gets a federal university and I will not relent in my effort to make it a reality.”

The Senator also said that he had pushed for the upgrade of Ibrahim Yakowa Memorial Hospital, Kafanchan to a Federal Medical Centre in the 8th Assembly.

La’ah said a committee had been sent to assess the existing facilities in the hospital, adding that he would continue to push in the 9th Assembly to make it happen.

La’ah said he considered his presence in the Senate as an opportunity to give voice to his people and bring development in the area.

“I will make the best use of the opportunity for the benefit of my people,” he said.

