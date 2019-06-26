Onyebuchi Ememanka, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, has said that the governor is willing to accept suggestions and objective criticisms from critical stakeholders in the state, including journalists.

Ememanka said this when he visited the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Abia council, at the NUJ Secretariat in Umuahia on Wednesday.

Ememanka, who assumed office as the new CPS about a fortnight ago, said specifically that the present administration was not averse to constructive criticisms.

He said: “We are not afraid of criticism but let it be constructive and objective.”

He said that the governor was poised to run an open door policy to allow for diverse opinions and suggestions from stakeholders.

He expressed delight over the reception and support he had so far received from members of the chapel.

Ememanka said: “So far since my assumption of office about two weeks ago, there has been a remarkable improvement in the number of stories on the activities of the government.

“You people are wonderful. You have been so supportive. There is hardly any medium that has not carried one or two reports about the activities of this government since I assumed office.

“I have received tremendous support from the print, broadcast and online media. Abia is now in the news.”

He said that he would ensure that journalists in the state had easy access to the Government House and his office as part of the efforts to enhance the free flow of information regarding the activities of the governor.

He, therefore, urged journalists to feel free to contact him at any time for information and clarification on issues bordering on the governor’s programmes.

H said: “I have given instructions to the staff of the CPS office that any journalist, who visited my office must be respected and taken care of, whether I am there or not.

“If you want to write a report, feel free to come to my office and do so,” he said, pointing out that his success as CPS would largely depend on the cooperation from the media.

“I have come to solicit your support and collaboration because I know that there’s no way I can succeed without you.”

Responding, Obinna Ibe, the Chairman of the chapel, thanked the CPS for his visit and commitment to work harmoniously with the chapel and NUJ in Abia.

He assured him of the chapel’s readiness to collaborate with him to succeed in his assignment.