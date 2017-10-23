Ikeme fund raising hits £100k

Fundraising for Cure Leukaemia in support of Super Eagles and Wolves goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has soared past the £100,000 mark.

It comes as it emerged that former Led Zeppelin frontman and Wolves fan Robert Plant has made an undisclosed personal donation to the fund.

Carl was diagnosed with acute leukaemia in July, sparking an outpouring of support from across the footballing world.

Numerous fundraising drives have been organised in the three months since.

But Cure Leukaemia confirmed tonight that the fund has now smashed through the £100,000 barrier.

Former Walsall and Halesowen Town striker Troy Deeney, who now plays for Watford, was hailed alongside Plant for their ‘generous personal donations’.

Cure Leukaemia chief executive James McLaughlin said people’s ‘generosity has been truly humbling’ and he has been amazed by how the club has rallied in support of Carl.

McLaughlin praised the support of everyone associated with Wolves in a thank you note, addressed to: “The Wolves family.”