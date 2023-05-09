Ikeja Golf Club hosts maiden Stableford Cup 

All is now set for the inaugural edition of the Ikeja Golf Club Stableford Cup competition, which will be hosted by Ikeja Golf Club on Saturday, 13 May.

A statement issued by the club’s Competition Secretary, Jenkins Alumona, disclosed that the one-day tournament will feature 120 golfers from across the country, including representatives of Ikoyi Golf Club.

Alumona said modalities have been put in place to ensure a befitting tournament.

“This is the first Stableford Cup competition at the Ikeja Golf Club and the Competition Committee has worked hard to ensure we have an excellent tournament under the Stableford rules. We also assure all golfers of a great time on our golf course,” he said.

Ikeja Golf Club Captain, Shina Akinyemi says the Stableford Cup is part of the initiatives designed to strengthen the bond among golf buffs across the country and sufficiently animate the atmosphere for members as well as sponsors.

“The current leadership of Ikeja Golf Club came up with the idea of making the club more interesting for members and our sponsors, and this competition is one of such initiatives. This is a big competition involving golfers from other clubs. We look forward to a fun-filled day with our guests, members, and sponsors on the course,” Akinyemi said.

The Ikeja Golf Club Stableford Cup competition is sponsored by Qshop the online sulerstore, Saros Life Care, makers of Gossy Water and Purrit Antiseptic Liquid and Overland Properties Limited with refreshment support from Rockstar Energy Drink.