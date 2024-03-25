Ijaw National Congress demands justice for soldiers killed in Delta

The Ijaw National Congress declared on Sunday that the law must take its course in the killing of officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army at Okuama, Delta State.

Okuoma youths in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State ambushed and killed 16 officers and men.

The soldiers, of the 181 Amphibious Battalion of the Nigerian Army, were on a peace mission to the community on March 14.

Those killed were the battalion’s Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel AH Ali, two Majors, a Captain and 12 soldiers.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, INC President, stated that in a country like Nigeria, a constitutional democracy, the killing of the military men was condemnable.

Okaba said: “The INC has made series of statements condemning the senseless, brutal and cold blooded killing of military officers performing their legitimate duties in Delta.

“It is the unalloyed position of the INC that those found culpable should be apprehended, properly investigated and subjected to the dictates of the law.

“The INC is unequivocal in its demand that the law should be allowed to take its course.”

The INC cautioned that innocent Okuoma community people should not be lumped together with culpable community members, stressing that it was only the culpable that should be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The INC president also debunked a story which he stated was circulating that ljaw youths were planning attacks on security and oil installations.

He said: “The INC appeals that this information be dismissed as wicked and malicious falsehood intended to cause trouble and unwarranted crises in ljaw land and by extension, in the Nigeria Delta.

“The Ijaw ethnic nationality is not at war with the Federal Government or with any other ethnic nationality.”