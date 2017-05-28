Iheanacho begs Nigerians

LATEST NEWS:
Bowale OdutolaJune 13, 20172min0

Kelechi-Iheanacho--e1464383708291.jpg
The Manchester City striker was taken off in the second half of the game at the weekend but did not respond well to the switch, taking an age to come off the pitch and then kicking a water bottle

Kelechi Iheanacho has apologised for the way he acted during Nigeria’s 2-0 defeat to South Africa.
The Manchester City striker was taken off in the second half of the game at the weekend but did not respond well to the switch, taking an age to come off the pitch and then kicking a water bottle.
As the Super Eagles prepare in a switch in focus from Cup of Nations qualifying to World Cup qualifying – they take on Cameroon in August – Iheanacho has vowed to be better.
“I wish to apologise too for the way I reacted when I was substituted. I did it for myself because as a striker I should have at least got at least shot on target,” he said.
“Unfortunately, I couldn’t do that. That’s why I was angry with myself. I wish to apologise to the manager, the coach and the Nigeria Football Federation for my action. That’s not me.
“For our next game, I believe we will come back stronger and better against Cameroon. I will improve my performance.”
Iheanacho is expected to leave City this summer despite expressing a wish to stay. The 20-year-old found himself down the pecking order at the Etihad once Gabriel Jesus arrived and plans to sign another striker for next season would relegate him further in Pep Guardiola’s plans.
West Ham, Everton and Leicester are among the clubs to have shown interest to date, with Crystal Palace now said to be keen too.


